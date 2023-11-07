Medical Monday : National Diabetes Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Diabetes is described as a condition where your pancreas does not make enough insulin, or the insulin is not used properly to get the sugar from your bloodstream to your cells. There are two main types of diabetes, but Jennifer Smith, a certified diabetes care and education specialist for Northern Light AR Gould says there is a difference between the two.

Jennifer Smith: " Type one diabetes is usually diagnosed in children or adolescents and their pancreas does not make any insulin at all. Type two diabetes is usually brought on in older individuals. It can be heredity, it can have a lot to do with lifestyle”.

Pregnant women can also experience what is known as gestational diabetes which she says typically goes away after they give birth. Smith says managing your diabetes is very important and most practices are done daily.

Smith: " Exercise is a big part of managing your diabetes because when you exercise it helps the muscles utilize the sugar so that it goes into your muscle cells and comes out your bloodstream”.

She also says it’s important to make sure you take your medications as directed. What you eat can be equally important for maintaining your diabetes.

Smith: " Have a diet that is high in fiber, low fat, lots of fruits and vegetables. You still need to eat carbohydrates or starchy foods. But it’s important to just have the correct portion of those items and making sure they’re spread out throughout the day”.

There are some services that the hospital can provide for a patient, but Smith says you must be referred to it through your primary care provider and there are certain guidelines that have to be met.

Smith: “We do offer a diabetes self-management education and support program here. And certain blood fasting glucose tests have to be met. And if their fasting glucose levels are equal to or greater than 126, then they would qualify. Or if they have random sugars of above 200 with symptoms of diabetes”.

Smith also encourages patients to bring a family member or loved one with them to the visit because the amount of information that will be provided.

