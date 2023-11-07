Messy Morning Commute, Transitioning to Rain Early

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After starting the early morning hours off with snow showers across the region, most of us have now transitioned over to more of mix with some sleet and pockets of freezing drizzle. This has made for some slick conditions particularly in points north and east where we have picked up on more enhanced mixed precipitation. You will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

As this system continues to make its way overhead to the north, it will briefly wrap some warmer air on the backside of it. That will result in a transition over to an all rain event as early as within the next couple of hours or so. Because this system will continue to strengthen as it makes its way over the Canadian Maritimes it will keep our weather pattern a bit more unsettled to round out the work week with chances for snow showers. High pressure will eventually take control over the weekend helping to dry things out.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the low to middle 40s. Because it will take a while for most of the region to get to that point, mixing will likely remain a concern throughout the morning. By the mid morning, that’s when we will transition over to more of an all rain event. More steadier bands of rain are likely going into the lunchtime hours and early afternoon. I can’t rule out the possibility for some localized heavy downpours. Most of the rain wraps up in time for the evening commute. However cloud cover will likely linger. Because lows will fall back below the freezing mark into the upper 20s and low 30s, it’s very likely we will see some refreezing onto the roadways creating some slick spots in terns of any accumulated rainfall we do pick up on.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other aspect through all of this will be the breezier conditions associated with the system. Gusty winds are expected throughout today and tomorrow. This could likely deteriorate visibility in terms of rain and wintry precipitation.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs cool right back down only topping out right around the freezing mark. Cloud cover will likely linger for most of the daytime, but we will stay mainly dry. I can’t rule out the possibility for an isolated snow shower developing on the back side of this system.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and as always stay safe!

