Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach

A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.(South Milwaukee Police Department)
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A small alligator was spotted sunning itself on a Lake Michigan beach on Monday.

Police in South Milwaukee responded to the reptile report on the beach in Grant Park.

The police department said the responding officers found the alligator, which was about 2 feet long.

Officer Tim Lewison safely took the little gator into custody. It is now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), where veterinarians are taking care of it.

The alligator will go to an exotic animal rehabilitation facility if it isn’t claimed within five days.

MADACC said it has taken in at least four alligators since the start of the year.

The organization’s community engagement coordinator, Kate Hartland, said the gator most likely was someone’s pet.

“My guess is someone had to move, and they couldn’t take it with them and they dumped it,” she said.

Lt. Todd Vinoradsky, with the South Milwaukee Police Department, told WISN the reptile’s abandonment was “cruel.”

“This thing, there’s no way it would have survived more than a week given the Wisconsin winters we got coming,” he said.

Abandoning an animal can lead to criminal charges if the animal gets hurt or harms other people, according to officials.

Anyone struggling to take care of an exotic pet is encouraged to reach out to animal rescues, pet stores, or MADACC for help.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Follow-up Friday: Aroostook County Mass Casualties
This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute
The All Aroostook selections in the fall sports have announced.
Aroosotook League Fall All Stars Announced
Community responds to Fort Fairfield fire that took the lives of three family members
Community members raise funds following a fatal fire in Fort Fairfield

Latest News

Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom on...
Man faces voyeurism charges after filming 10-year-old boy inside Disney resort bathroom
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a...
Man involved in confrontation with Jewish protester who died called 911, cooperated with police
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
Supreme Court hears arguments for case to determine if domestic abusers should have access to...
Supreme Court hears arguments for case to determine if domestic abusers should have access to guns