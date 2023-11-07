Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a beautiful day across the county today with plenty of sunshine, cloud cover is already increasing this evening. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies later tonight, with snow starting during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Snow will likely impact the morning commute tomorrow, with snow transitioning over to a mix of sleet and eventually rain during the morning. By the afternoon hours, everyone will be looking at another round of showers and downpours, with shower activity lasting through the evening hours of Tuesday. Gusty winds and snow showers are possible Wednesday, with more unsettled weather possible for the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing between now and midnight. The early morning hours of Tuesday will feature light snow showers to start, with steady snow showers filling in from west to east before Sunrise. By the morning commute tomorrow, snow is likely across the county, with southern areas beginning to see some mixing over to rain begin early on. Overnight lows tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots. Temperatures aren’t expected to move much from where they are now thanks to cloud cover working in along with lighter winds, which are eventually expected to pick up out of the south during the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with snow showers, with a changeover to rain expected during the morning hours. The latest computer model runs shows some breaks in the precipitation shield, resulting in scattered showers through the morning hours. By the afternoon, another round of widespread shower activity is expected to move through, this time in the form of rain. Rain showers eventually taper off tomorrow evening, leaving us with a few isolated to scattered snow showers going into Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the mid 40s for most places by the afternoon. Southerly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the afternoon, working in our favor to bring warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

