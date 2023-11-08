Breezy Conditions Today Creating Impacts This Morning and Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone after an impactful weather day yesterday with steadier rain showers lasting through the afternoon and evening, we now have breezier conditions expected throughout the daytime. This will also likely impact how our temperatures feel throughout the daytime.

Peak Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Looking at some of our peak wind gusts since midnight, we have already seen gusts up and over the the 20 mph mark. Frenchville has now recorded the highest gust as of this morning over the 30 mph mark. Gusts will continue to rise throughout the course of the morning and into the afternoon with some locations having the possibility of seeing gusts close to 40 and even 45 mph. As a result the National Weather Service continues to place the northern half of the county into a wind advisory. This remains in place until 5 pm. I can’t rule out the possibility for some isolated power outages. You will also want to make sure if you have any holiday decorations outside that they are tied down and nice and secure.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Breaking down for you why we are dealing with these breezier conditions throughout the daytime, it all has to do with our weather setup this morning. As expected the system that brought us the rain and snow yesterday has now strengthened as it made its way over the Canadian Maritimes. Because we have an area of high pressure close by back behind it that does cause our breezier conditions because wind is essentially air moving from high to low pressure. Our next system is a little less organized, but that will likely bring us a quick round of snow tomorrow during the afternoon.

Future Feels-Like Temps (WAGM)

While air temperatures are expected to top out right around the freezing mark, it certainly won’t feel like it with the presence of those breezier conditions. Throughout the day, temperatures will feel more like the middle to upper teens. Make sure you bundle up for the bus stop and for your morning commute. It’s definitely one of those mornings where you will want to start your car early. When we see gusts peak this afternoon, temperatures feel more like the single digits and low teens.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour throughout the daytime, cloud cover will likely stick around. I can’t rule out the possibility for isolated snow showers to develop, but these will likely create very minimal impacts to the day. There will be less of a risk for snow showers as soon as we get past the lunchtime hours when this system departs. Computer models have been trending at a clearing line developing by late this afternoon, however I do anticipate most of the region to more of a partly cloudy state. Lows will bottom out into the low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As we let go of the breezier conditions tomorrow, highs will top out into the middle 30s. However, this will also likely be when we see our next chance for accumulating snowfall centered towards the afternoon. We will have more updates on this for you this evening and going into tomorrow.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay warm!

