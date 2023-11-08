Caribou Election Results

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou election results…

City Council: 3 Year Term: 3 positions Open

Courtney Boma 1075 Votes

Jennifer Kelley 1006 Votes

Tamara Lovewell 896 Votes

RSU #39 Board: 3 Year Term: 2 Positions Open

Jan Umphrey-Tompkins 1104 Votes

Louella Willey 1069 Votes

Jefferson Cary Memorial Hospital Fund

Kevin Barnes 1304 Votes

Question 1: Charter Amendment

Yes 1056

No 354

Question 2: RSU #39 Bond

Yes 865 Votes

No 563 Votes

