Caribou Election Results
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou election results…
City Council: 3 Year Term: 3 positions Open
Courtney Boma 1075 Votes
Jennifer Kelley 1006 Votes
Tamara Lovewell 896 Votes
RSU #39 Board: 3 Year Term: 2 Positions Open
Jan Umphrey-Tompkins 1104 Votes
Louella Willey 1069 Votes
Jefferson Cary Memorial Hospital Fund
Kevin Barnes 1304 Votes
Question 1: Charter Amendment
Yes 1056
No 354
Question 2: RSU #39 Bond
Yes 865 Votes
No 563 Votes
