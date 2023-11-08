Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute
The All Aroostook selections in the fall sports have announced.
Aroosotook League Fall All Stars Announced
Follow-up Friday: Aroostook County Mass Casualties
Teegan Weber was born a week early on Oct. 23, which was already a special day for her family...
Newborn shares birthday with mother, grandmother
2023 election
Election 2023 Maine Referendum Question 6

Latest News

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
Police captured a small alligator on the shore of Lake Michigan in the Milwaukee area. (WDJT)
Alligator found on Lake Michigan shore
FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona...
Woman dies after being trampled by elk
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north