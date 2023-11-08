Gusty Winds Expected Tomorrow, with more Unsettled Weather to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We saw another unsettled start to the day with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain early across the county. All of this activity quickly transitioned over to plain rain during the morning hours as temperatures warmed up, and have remained as rain showers this afternoon and evening. The area of low pressure responsible for the shower activity continues to sit just to the north of the state, and is bringing a cold front through the region this evening. This will result in cooler temperatures once again tonight into tomorrow, with gusty winds expected for much of the day. Unsettled weather remains in the forecast through the end of the work week, with more snow shower chances Thursday night into Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly cloudy between now and tomorrow morning. Widespread shower chances wrap up this evening, with isolated to scattered snow showers possible between now and tomorrow night. Temperatures quickly cool off between now and midnight, however northwesterly winds will work in our favor to dry things out before temperatures fall below freezing early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows aren’t expected to fall back much further, with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern half of the county for the daylight hours tomorrow. This is due to the threat of winds gusting up to 50 mph at times during the day tomorrow as the area of low pressure still sits close enough to the region to cause impacts. The good news is that with winds being out of the northwest, a more tested wind direction, we won’t see as much of a threat for down trees and power outages during the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

The hour by hour forecast tomorrow shows mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered snow showers still possible for much of the day. Any snow showers that we see tomorrow won’t amount to much in terms of accumulation, however they could be strong enough to reduce visibility in spots briefly. Snow shower chances taper off tomorrow evening along with cloud cover exiting the region. This will leave us with clearing skies and some nicer weather briefly to start the day Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow won’t move much from our overnight lows. Temperatures will approach the freezing mark for most spots, before cooling back off tomorrow evening. As mentioned before, northwesterly winds could gust up to 50 mph at times during the afternoon tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

