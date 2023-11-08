Maine Career Center’s Job Fair is Hitting the Road

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It was a successful day for Caribou folks looking for employment. The Maine Job Fair Career Center had their first job fair Tuesday at the Caribou VFW building where they had more than 20 vendors and 40 folks who attended the event. Career Center Consultant, Katelin Ouellette, says the change in location helped them reach more employers and job seekers.

Ouellette said, “It’s very important because some job seekers do not have transportation and not only that. Employers, for them to take time off and have to travel. We want to make it easier for both parties. And if it’s something that other employers are interested in we are going to try doing it possibly up in the Fort Kent area, possibly Houlton, other places besides Presque Isle.”

Tammy Foster was one of the vendors at the event representing Job Corps at her table.

Foster said, “I also have -- for Penobscot and Loring Job Corps-- what are job centers are exactly about and what trades that we offer. So the information that you would receive here would also benefit you in the future if you decided you wanted to get a job through us or if you wanted to come in for training.”

Ouellette says one of the vendors had already scheduled interviews with eight of the folks who attended the career fair.

