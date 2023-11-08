Presque Isle Election Results
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle results...
Town Council: 4 Year Term: 2 Positions Open
Hank King 929 Votes
James Carroll 1035 Votes
SAD #1 Section 9: 3 Year Term: 1 Position Open
Lori Kenneson 65 Votes
SAD#1 Section 5: 3 Year Term: 1 Position Open
John Harvell 11 Votes
Lorne Gibson 8 Votes
Charter Amendment Questions 1-4
Question 1 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to change the name of Chair and Deputy Chair to Mayor and Deputy Mayor?
Yes 692 Votes
No 728 Votes
Question 2 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow remote voting?
Yes 731 Votes
No 705 Votes
Question 3 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow the City Council to Appoint the Warden and Warden Clerk?
Yes 903 Votes
No 527 Votes
Question 4 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to reduce the number of signatures required to run for municipal elected offices from 75 to 50?
Yes 764 Votes
No 693 Votes
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.