Presque Isle Election Results

"I Voted" Stickers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle results...

Town Council: 4 Year Term: 2 Positions Open

Hank King 929 Votes

James Carroll 1035 Votes

SAD #1 Section 9: 3 Year Term: 1 Position Open

Lori Kenneson 65 Votes

SAD#1 Section 5: 3 Year Term: 1 Position Open

John Harvell 11 Votes

Lorne Gibson 8 Votes

Charter Amendment Questions 1-4

Question 1 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to change the name of Chair and Deputy Chair to Mayor and Deputy Mayor?

Yes 692 Votes

No 728 Votes

Question 2 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow remote voting?

Yes 731 Votes

No 705 Votes

Question 3 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow the City Council to Appoint the Warden and Warden Clerk?

Yes 903 Votes

No 527 Votes

Question 4 Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to reduce the number of signatures required to run for municipal elected offices from 75 to 50?

Yes 764 Votes

No 693 Votes

