A Camouflaged Heart

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - In Honor of our Veterans some County folks are wearing camo. Earlier this morning, the Country Village Estates in Madawaska Celebrated their Vets with a Make Camo Your Cause to Honor U.S Vets event. Each person attending the event received these camouflaged hearts that they pinned to their chests to show their support for Veterans and all they sacrificed.

Edward J. Ellis is the Director of the Legion Riders and he is also a Veteran. He was at the event to pay respect to the other Veterans there.

Ellis said, “For dates like this, we show up because we care. I came out of the service as a Buck Sergeant. I went in an 18-year-old, I came out a 40-year-old. The understanding is there. We grew up too fast. Now it’s time to pay back. But I pay back to these guys.”

Administrator and Owner of the Country Village Estates, Louis Dugal said, “We normally have Veteran’s Day events during their respective holiday. This year it took a little bit of a different twist because of the Honor Our U.S. Vets with the Wear camouflage this year so we tied that into this event to make it a little bit more special and show the support that we have for our veterans.”

The event had live music from the Madawaska/Middle High School Band.

