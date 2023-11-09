Cloud cover Persists Before Snow Showers Return this Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. After a breezy day yesterday with some gusty winds, we have slowly but surely let go of those breezier conditions. Even then, we have still seen some peak gusts up and over the 30 mph mark since midnight. As a result, temperatures are feeling more like the teens waking up. It’s another morning where you will want to bundle up heading out the door.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Cloudy skies have persisted from the overnight hours, but we are staying dry. That will change as snow showers get reintroduced by the afternoon. Looking at our weather setup this morning, a weaker area of high pressure remains over the downstate region. This will help to limit what we do see overall in terms of snowfall this afternoon. The main center of this low pressure currently sits to our south and west.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will overall be very similar to where they stood yesterday. The main difference is that temperatures will likely feel like the lower 30s given the fact that we won’t have the presence of those breezier conditions. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover will continue to blanket the region throughout the morning with not many breaks likely. I am expecting most of the morning hours to remain dry. Models are trending at shower chances returning by the time we head into the early afternoon. More enhanced showers are likely once we get to the evening commute. That will likely be when we see the bulk of the snowfall accumulation. While a few breaks are possible late in the evening we will have another quick burst of snow overnight.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

Most locations can expect snow totals between one and two inches with some localized higher totals possible mainly in higher elevations. Lows will only fall back by a few degrees from where our high temperatures will land into the lower 30s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Because tomorrow’s highs will likely be closer to the upper 30s and low 40s, we will only see a risk for some isolated snow showers throughout the morning. Breezier conditions will return as we change our wind direction.

