Ewings and Johnson prepare for New England Cross Country Championships

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Two Houlton/GHCA runners will have one final cross country meet this year. Teanne Ewings and Natalie Johnson both qualified for the New England Championships that will be held on Saturday in Belfast.

(Natalie Johnson):” I am really excited because last year I was just excited to go and this year I am going to try a lot harder to be better.”

(Teanne Ewings):” It’s fun to get down there and race with some faster girls again. I am looking to just have fun with Natalie.”

Ewings finished second in the Class C race had the second fastest time regardless of Class and Johnson ended with the 9th fastest time overall time, Their Coach Chris Rines says that having runners qualify for the New England’s is a big bonus for the Shiretowners program.

(Chris Rines):” Anytime we can get a kid to the New England’s is a special moment. Being able to bring two down year, after year is really incredible. It’s a testament to these kids and how much they train and put into it. We are certainly thrilled that they are able to replicate that again this year. I have high hopes for both of them.”

This is the third straight year that Ewings has qualified for the New England Championships and the second time that Johnson will join her on the starting line.

Ewings:” It’s a lot more enjoyable to warm up with her and do drills with her.”

Johnson said she knows what to expect and is looking to improve on last years performance.

Johnson:” I am going to try for top 50 this year. Last year I was just trying to run, but this year I want to be top 50.”

Ewings finished 19th in the New England Championship last year and thanks to her training over the summer her times have improved. She said that she just tries to always challenge herself.

Ewings:” Mainly setting a goal for myself and trying to reach that.”

The Shiretowners coach feels that having role models like Teanne and Natalie will help other runners set goals of making it to the New England’s in the future.

Rines:” It’s inspirational. I think the younger you go the bigger a goal that becomes. The more drive that will instill in them. I know there’s a lot of middle schoolers out there that look up to these two. They see what they are doing when they are in High School and want to be there as well. I think the rest of the team is hungry and they hope they can get there someday too.”

