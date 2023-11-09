More Snow in the Forecast Tomorrow Night, with Snow Wrapping up Before the Morning Commute Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another unsettled day across the county today with more cloud cover and snow flurries and showers working through the region. We’ve seen most of this activity taper off this evening, with a few lingering flurries still present in some areas. The rest of tonight will feature some clearing as a weak area of high pressure briefly takes control of our weather. This doesn’t last long, with more cloud cover returning just before sunrise. This will be out ahead of a bigger system looking to bring more snow showers to the forecast late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Widespread snow showers tomorrow night will eventually leave us with more scattered snow shower activity for the rest of the work week going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear going into tomorrow morning. If you’re up during the very early morning hours of Thursday (between 2-4am), you might see some clear skies, otherwise cloud cover quickly returns across the county by sunrise tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are expected to cool off thanks to clear skies in spots. Lows tonight fall back into the upper teens over western parts of the county, while temperatures remain slightly warmer over eastern areas, only cooling off into the lower 20s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with cloud cover winning out as the morning progresses. Snow showers at this point look to hold off until the afternoon hours, with snow beginning over southern areas during the early afternoon. Snow continues to push northward, resulting in scattered snow showers during the afternoon and evening over most of the county. Snow begins as scattered snow showers, with more widespread snow not expected until later in the evening. Snow showers eventually taper off during the early morning hours of Friday, with the majority of the snowfall wrapped up and done a couple of hours before sunrise Friday. High temperatures tomorrow won’t warm up much once again, with temperatures only reaching the lower to mid 30s by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.