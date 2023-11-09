Snow Tapers off Early Tonight, with Some Sunshine Possible Tomrorow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We saw an okay start to the day with some breaks in the clouds early on. Those didn’t last long, with mostly cloudy skies taking over during the morning hours. We did see some filtered sunshine mixed in during the day, but overall we’ve been left with cloudy skies. Snow showers didn’t start moving into the region until the mid afternoon hours southern areas, with snow showers finally reaching central parts of the county stepping outside this evening. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been pushing northeastward, along with the weaker area of high pressure that had setup over the region last night into this morning. This weak high pressure had just enough dry air associated with it to eat away at a lot of the snow shower activity that we’ve seen today. Snow showers while on radar appeared to be moving overhead, actually had a harder time reaching the ground thanks to dry air in place. We’ll see snow showers eventually taper off later tonight, with some breaks in the clouds possible tomorrow. Overall I think it will once again be another unsettled day, with snow showers still possible on and off throughout the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows how quickly snow showers taper off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the overnight. I can’t rule out the chance of some isolated snow showers or flurries redeveloping during the early morning hours of Friday, but they will be more isolated in nature with not every community seeing them. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most places across the county. Temperatures aren’t expected to move much tonight thanks to cloud cover already in place combined with light southeasterly winds, working to keep relative warmer air in place going into Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Computer models have been hinting at some breaks in the clouds and sunshine possible during the day tomorrow. If this happens, I think it will only help spark off the chance for showers during the afternoon hours. Right now models show any precip that we do see falling either in the form of snow, or mixed precipitation, with light showers expected until tomorrow evening. Shower chances taper off tomorrow night, with some clearing expected going into saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are able to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most places. Westerly winds begin to pick up once again tomorrow, and will contribute to a cooler feeling afternoon and evening across the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with some breaks in the clouds, but don’t expect it to last long. Similar to today, I think cloud cover will increase Saturday morning, resulting in a mostly cloudy afternoon. The key difference between today and Saturday will be the lack of snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening. In fact, skies look to clear out late in the day Saturday, setting us up for a nicer second half of the weekend county wide. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be a bit cooler compared to what we see tomorrow. High temperatures look to reach the mid to upper 30s for most places by the afternoon. With some sunshine possible late in the day, this will give temperatures a late day boost, but it won’t be enough to warm them up closer to average. Northwesterly winds will also be breezy during the day Saturday, contributing to a slightly cooler feeling day.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast, attached to this article later this evening. Have a great evening!

