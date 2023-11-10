‘Is this a joke?’: FedEx accidentally delivers $20K in lottery tickets to wrong address

A Massachusetts woman says she received a box of lotto tickets by mistake. (Source: WCVB, DANIELLE ALEXANDROV, MASSLOTTERY.COM, CNN)
By Ted Wayman, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) - A woman in Massachusetts says she received boxes of lottery tickets by mistake.

“Is this a joke? I looked at the receipt and it was scratch tickets worth $20,000,” Danielle Alexandrov said.

But this was no joke. Alexandrov reportedly had thousands of dollars’ worth of Massachusetts Lottery tickets delivered to her office by FedEx.

“What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night? I was asking myself those kinds of things, and it was like, ‘No,’” Alexandrov said.

It turns out the tickets were supposed to be delivered to a nearby market. And thanks to Alexandrov, the tickets ultimately got to their rightful destination.

“We agreed to do the right thing. So, we looked at the receipt where it’s supposed to go and worked on returning the box,” Alexandrov said.

Officials with the Massachusetts Lottery said unused lottery tickets have no value until they are activated.

“The tickets are without value until they’re activated by a retail agent. If someone tried to take one of the tickets to a retail location they would be flagged and unable to cash the ticket,” said Christian Teja with the Massachusetts Lottery.

FedEx representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute
Teanne Ewings and Natalie Johnson will compete in the New England Cross Country Championships...
Ewings and Johnson prepare for New England Cross Country Championships
The All Aroostook selections in the fall sports have announced.
Aroosotook League Fall All Stars Announced
The Easton Bears will play for their first State Title on Saturday at Messalonskee High School.
Easton Bears prepare for State Class D Soccer Championship Game
The Penobscot Valley Conference has named All Conference and All Academic team members for...
PVC announces All Conference and All Academic Soccer award winners.

Latest News

SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head...
4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal
FILE- Actor Keke Palmer accepts the Social Impact Award at the Black Music Action Coalition...
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer alleges physical abuse by ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, court documents say
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation