Isolated Showers Possible, More Sunshine this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. After a few quick rounds of snow showers yesterday afternoon and evening, we have since dried and cleared things out this morning. That has lead us to more filtered areas of sunshine across the region. With temperatures hovering right near the freezing mark, you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways as it’s very likely we are dealing with some slick spots.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we have seen some cloud cover linger is because we do have a weaker disturbance situated just to our north. This is close enough to the region where it will keep isolated shower chances in the forecast today however, because temperatures will rise well above the freezing mark this afternoon. any showers we do see will provide very minimal impacts. More sunshine is possible this weekend as a weaker area of high pressure passes overhead.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover continues to break apart throughout the morning leading us to more filtered areas of sunshine. This will also be the greatest chance for any isolated showers developing. Cloud cover will stick around going into the afternoon and evening with another round of isolated showers possible overnight. That will result in cloud cover to start tomorrow. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

It’s only a brief return to some warmer temperatures because tomorrow’s highs will likely get closer to the middle 30s. Because we will be caught in between two systems we will also see a return to some breezier conditions across the region. This will become especially important for any Veterans Day Ceremonies because you will want to make sure you bundle up. The good news is we won’t see any chances for showers. Cloud cover lingers throughout the morning before we see more of a clearing line develop for a greater chance of seeing the sunshine. That will also lead us to plenty of sunshine for your Sunday plans, but cooler air remains in place.

