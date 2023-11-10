‘Keep praying for us’: One year after Oklahoma farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for his return

RANDLETT, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - November 9 marked one year since a farmer from Oklahoma went missing from his home in Cotton County, and his family is still holding out hope for his return.

The search continues for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson, the man known as a husband, a father, and a role model.

And after a year since his disappearance, everyone is still left to question where Benson could be.

“It’s just not nothing you’d think would happen, and it would happen here in Cotton County. It just... those things don’t happen, and you just think they don’t happen to you if they did happen,” said Maxine Benson, Grady’s wife.

She said the last time she saw her husband was at Bill’s Catfish in Waurika on November 9, 2022. They had dinner before she left for a girl’s trip to Missouri.

“He got my suitcase out and put it in their car. Kissed him goodbye and that was it,” Maxine recalled.

Oklahoma authorities believe Grady then drove to his home in Randlett, about 15 miles away from the restaurant to meet up with his son, Grady Jr.

“He had come back by the field and brought me supper that night from the fish house, gave me a ride back to my pickup,” Grady Jr. stated. “Whenever I was leaving out, I stopped and talked to him again, thanked him for the fish and told him I’d see him the next day and all that. Everything just seemed normal.”

The next morning, November 10, Maxine said she texted her husband just as she had done the night before, but never received a response.

“He didn’t text me back, which I knew he wouldn’t because he doesn’t text. He just had a flip phone,” Maxine said. “That’s all he wanted. Hello and goodbye to somebody and that was it.”

It wasn’t until midnight that she felt something was off.

“When he had not answered or he didn’t call back, or something, I knew something was wrong,” she added. “That’s when I called Grady.”

Grady Jr., the couple’s only child, said he went to his parent’s home to search for his father, but there was no sign of him.

“We knew then. Something was wrong, for sure,” Maxine stated. “Us girls started trying to get home. We rented a car and came home that day, that night. We got home about midnight.”

The family said they found his truck underneath the car port with his phone inside.

“I don’t think he ever came back in this house that night. Whatever happened, it happened right outside,” said Maxine.

Whether it’s being a father, husband, or a farmer, Maxine said Grady is one of the best.

“That’s all he ever wanted to be his whole life, and he was. To me, there was no one better,” she recalled.

He began farming at the age of 8. His main focus was cotton but later changed to wheat until he retired in 2016, leaving the business to their son.

“He never hurt anybody, or wanted to see anybody hurt in any way,” Maxine said. “That’s why nobody can understand what happened. Because he never bothered nobody. He did his work, took care of his family, and that was it.”

Randlett, Oklahoma is a small town of around 290 people, and when word got out about Grady going missing, the community showed up to help search.

“The first weekend you couldn’t even get down this road. There were so many people looking,” Maxine recalled.

According to a post by the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, they searched through the weekend with help from multiple agencies in the area, ranging from Cotton County Emergency Management to volunteer fire departments.

“They had dogs, they had drones, four-wheelers, helicopters, airplanes. You name it and it was out here,” said Maxine. “[The] helicopter landed more than once right out here in front of the house.”

However, nothing came of it.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation joined the effort on November 29, 2022 after a silver alert was issued, labeling the disappearance as “suspicious.”

When KSWO contacted for updates on the case, OSBI declined to comment because it’s still an active investigation

Over the past year, several more searches have taken place, but ultimately the family was left with more questions than answers.

“Nothing has panned out yet. We’ve even had calls that maybe he was seen in Wichita Falls with the homeless. I’ve drove that out,” Maxine stated. “You wake up at night and you think he’s got to be close. OSBI, Sheriff’s Department, all of that. They’ve looked. Every lead we’ve got, they’ve checked it out.”

While there haven’t been any new leads in the case yet, the family said they’re still holding out hope.

They’ve also put together a $25,000 reward for information that will either help bring Grady home, or give their family closure.

Until then, the search continues.

“Keep praying for us, and for his return,” Maxine added. “One way or another, we need him back.”

