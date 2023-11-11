400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese and needs veterinarian care. (WPTV, LAUGHING PIG SANCTUARY, CNN)
By WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - A woman’s 400-pound pet pig has been confiscated in Florida.

Officials say they had to take it away from the owner because it’s severely obese and needs veterinarian care.

“I don’t know what else to say about that. They took Pork Chop away from me,” said its owner, Kelly Jacobson.

It’s been heartbreaking for Jacobson. Her Pork Chop, estimated at 400 pounds, was led away not easily by animal care and control Thursday night during an eviction in Northwood Village.

Officers concerned about the animal’s weight and overall health are now looking to gain custody.

Annette Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig about two and a half hours away in central Florida.

“They’re sentient beings. They’re just incredible. They’re so misunderstood,” she said.

She says pigs like Pork Chop can be helped.

“It’s going to be a long process so if he can’t walk and he can’t, he doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time,” Wrubleski said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Easton Bears will play for their first State Title on Saturday at Messalonskee High School.
Easton Bears prepare for State Class D Soccer Championship Game
Work being done on a truck in a garage
Reactions to Question 4 Passing
The All Aroostook selections in the fall sports have announced.
Aroosotook League Fall All Stars Announced
Teanne Ewings and Natalie Johnson will compete in the New England Cross Country Championships...
Ewings and Johnson prepare for New England Cross Country Championships
The Penobscot Valley Conference has named All Conference and All Academic team members for...
PVC announces All Conference and All Academic Soccer award winners.

Latest News

Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York....
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland