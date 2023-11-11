Helping Hands Telethon to raise money to keep people warm this winter

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Days are getting shorter, it’s getting colder and that means it’s time for the 7th annual Helping Hands telethon. This annual telethon is in it’s 7th year and raises money to help people heat their homes. Last year, 105,000 dollars was raised to keep people warm.

Kelly Landeen, Vice President and General Manager for WAGM says, “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community. There’s a lot of need out there and doing these telethons, it’s really humbling to see the people come together to do it.”

It’s been 7 years since WAGM began holding telethons to raise money to support organizations in the County. Over the years, thousands of dollars have been raised for several needs, including heating homes. On Thursday November 16th, WAGM, is partnering with the United Way of Aroostook and ACAP for the annual Helping Hands Telethon.

Sherry Locke, the Director of Advancement at ACAP says, “The telethon is more important than ever. With the rates of inflation and with the drop in federal funding that’s available this year, it’s going to be a challenging year for friends and neighbors in the County.”

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director for United Way of Aroostook says, “This year, with the decrease in funding for heating, I think there’s going to be an even greater need. We’re seeing people that usually don’t qualify for heating assistance that are going to need to receive help.”

Landeen adds, “We are raising money to help people heat their homes this winter. And we opened it up to anyone in need. So, if you find yourself in an emergency situation, your oil tanks down to less than a quarter of a tank, you can call ACAP and they will go through a couple of questions with you and help set up for the emergency fuel delivery.”

All say they look forward to seeing the County come together to support their friends and neighbors, adding no donation is too small!

Landeen says, “A lot of people are finding themselves in a position now, that they never were before. Even if they only give a dollar or five dollars, they’re willing to help and willing to help their neighbors.”

Locke adds, “By donating 25 or 50 dollars and then having that happen hundreds of times across Aroostook County, we’re able to build a fund that is able to support individuals and families in an emergency situation.”

To donate now , visit our website at wagmtv.com or call in on telethon day.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.