A Slippery Start to Saturday will Leave us with Nicer Weather the Second Half of the Weekend

Rob's Friday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! After more sunshine than I was originally expecting today, nicer weather is once again coming to an end this evening. A cold front is currently sitting just to the west of the state, and is expected to move through between now and tomorrow morning. This will leave us with snow shower chances between now and tomorrow morning, with improvement expected overall during the day Saturday. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies expected.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly cloudy. Snow showers look to be light in nature, with not everyone seeing snow shower activity at the same time during the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, the bulk of the shower activity will have wrapped up, but we’ll still be dealing with cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight cool off quickly, falling back below freezing into the upper 20s for most places. Westerly winds will still be breezy at times, keeping a chill to the air going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

We still have the chance to see an isolated snow shower or two to start the day Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll be left with cloudy skies for much of the morning hours. By the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to break apart, leaving us with a nicer second half of the day. Clear skies tomorrow night will result in chillier temperatures to start the day Sunday, but will keep nice weather through the second half of the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid 30s for most places by the afternoon hours. Even though we see the sunshine, it doesn’t do much to help our temperatures warm up. Northwesterly winds will also be working against us, bringing cooler air back into the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Easton Bears will play for their first State Title on Saturday at Messalonskee High School.
Easton Bears prepare for State Class D Soccer Championship Game
This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute
Teanne Ewings and Natalie Johnson will compete in the New England Cross Country Championships...
Ewings and Johnson prepare for New England Cross Country Championships
The All Aroostook selections in the fall sports have announced.
Aroosotook League Fall All Stars Announced
The Penobscot Valley Conference has named All Conference and All Academic team members for...
PVC announces All Conference and All Academic Soccer award winners.

Latest News

Rob's Friday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 11-10-23 PM
Weather on the Web AM
Isolated Showers Possible, More Sunshine this Weekend
Vanessa's Friday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 11-10-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Tapers off Early Tonight, with Some Sunshine Possible Tomrorow