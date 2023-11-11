A Slippery Start to Saturday will Leave us with Nicer Weather the Second Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday! After more sunshine than I was originally expecting today, nicer weather is once again coming to an end this evening. A cold front is currently sitting just to the west of the state, and is expected to move through between now and tomorrow morning. This will leave us with snow shower chances between now and tomorrow morning, with improvement expected overall during the day Saturday. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies expected.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly cloudy. Snow showers look to be light in nature, with not everyone seeing snow shower activity at the same time during the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, the bulk of the shower activity will have wrapped up, but we’ll still be dealing with cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight cool off quickly, falling back below freezing into the upper 20s for most places. Westerly winds will still be breezy at times, keeping a chill to the air going into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We still have the chance to see an isolated snow shower or two to start the day Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll be left with cloudy skies for much of the morning hours. By the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to break apart, leaving us with a nicer second half of the day. Clear skies tomorrow night will result in chillier temperatures to start the day Sunday, but will keep nice weather through the second half of the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid 30s for most places by the afternoon hours. Even though we see the sunshine, it doesn’t do much to help our temperatures warm up. Northwesterly winds will also be working against us, bringing cooler air back into the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

