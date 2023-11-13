Former State Lawmaker Who Authored Yellow Flag Law Says Law Should Have Worked to Prevent Shootings

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, former Maine State Lawmaker Mike Carpenter, who helped author and draft Maine’s Yellow Flag Law says the law should have kicked into gear to prevent Lewiston. Despite the tragedy, Carpenter says the law still can work...

