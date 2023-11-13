Fort Kent Warriors excited to play for State Soccer Title

FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Warriors Girls soccer team is back in the State Championship game. The Warriors won Regional titles back in 2018 and 2019. In 2018 they also won the State Championship. This group of Seniors were very successful during their careers, but weren’t able to get past Bucksport to claim a Regional Title. That all changed on Wednesday they stopped the Golden Bucks 1-0.

(Madeline Philbrook):” We knew we wanted to beat Bucksport and we had a feeling we might come and play them again this year. We just went in hungry and wanting to win.”

(Shelby Theriault):” I think that losing made us not want to lose again. It made it feel really good when we finally made our goal.”

(Julia Cyr):” It’s more special getting here with the team we have this year. We made it before and lost in the Northern’s It just feels good to be on top for the Northern Final.”

The Fort Kent Warriors worked hard all summer and fall to reach their goal The Warriors have shown they can score a lot of goals, but the teams defense has also stepped up and kept the opponents off the scoreboard.

(Doug Cyr):” Really our defense has stepped up the last three games. When they play strong the rest of the team plays strong. They really work well together. Our offense, they do their thing, they come out and get a goal or two goals. It just takes one to win a game. It takes a really good team effort.”

(Hannah Lovley):” There was a point where we just clicked. Our defense was stepping on every ball and the offense was passing beautifully.”

(Mia Voisine):” I think the defense really stepped up this year. Without the defense I don’t think our record would be as good as it is. We really came together as a team and it really showed in our couple of games.”

This is a veteran team with the five Senior captains leading the way, but the underclassmen also stepped it up and made huge contributions. It was a complete team effort for the Northern Champions

Lovely:” The goal was to play every game that we could, and we reached that goal.”

Philbrook:” The underclassmen came out strong this year and we are so proud of them. They weren’t really nervous, and we just worked as a team. It doesn’t matter the grade or the age we worked all the same.”

Theriault:” I think a big part of that was having a big number of seniors and a lot of leaders on our team.”

Voisine:” Our defense communicated strongly, and our offense communicated strongly. That got us where we are today.”

This is Coach Cyr’s third appearance in the State Championship game and his advice when they take the field tomorrow is to make memories

Doug Cyr:” The biggest thing is just go and play your game. Enjoy it enjoy the moment. Make it fun when they make it fun they really do a good job.”

Julia Cyr:” Win or lose, we know we made it. We played our hardest and going to leave it all out.”

