A Nice Start to the Work Week, Warmer Temperatures on the Way

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone, we are off to more of a calmer and clearer note this morning with some filtered areas of sunshine. As we go further into the daytime, it’s likely we will see an increase in our cloud cover leading us more of a cloudier evening overall. Even though temperatures have been sitting into the middle to upper 20s, we do have the presence of a lighter wind impacting our feels-like temperatures or wind chills. Most locations are feeling more like the teens, so you will want to make sure you bundle up for your morning commute and heading out to the bus stop.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Because high pressure remains in control of our weather setup, we will have a better chance of seeing more of the full sunshine by late morning and into the early afternoon. As our next system approaches, it will increase our cloud cover by quite a bit overnight. Even though there is more of an organized line of snow showers out ahead of it based on current computer model trends those are expected to trend further southward. With another area of high pressure back behind the front, it will limit what we do see overall in terms of precipitation this week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Cooler air will remain in place resulting in temperatures only rising into the low to middle 30s this afternoon even with the sunshine. Going hour by hour for you, we do have some filtered areas of sunshine initially throughout the course of the morning commute. Clouds will continue to break the further we go into the daytime resulting in more sunshine this afternoon. Clearing skies will remain the trend until late this evening. That’s when we will see a sharp increase in our cloud cover resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. Because skies will be clear initially, lows will bottom out into the upper teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will likely be a similar setup to what we will see today where we will go back and forth between the cloud cover and the sunshine. However, I do think we will see more sunshine than cloud cover when all is said and done. That will allow highs to increase towards the middle to upper 30s.

