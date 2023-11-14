5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say

Officials are investigating after a girl died after being found in a laundry hamper. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper.

The Trussville Police Department said the girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson.

Officials said she was taken to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found in the family’s home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death is pending “additional laboratory studies.”

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” the statement reads in part.

The superintendent said counselors will be available on-site for students and staff as they grieve the loss.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“For all intents and purposes, there will be no change,” says Secretary Bellows, regarding referendum questions 7 & 8
Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his...
Farmer, 92, completes his 70th harvest with four generations of family
Helping Hands Telethon 2023
Helping Hands Telethon to raise money to keep people warm this winter
Fatal fire in Fort Fairfield is still under investigation
The Fort Kent Warriors captured their first Regional Soccer title since 2019.
Fort Kent Warriors excited to play for State Soccer Title

Latest News

FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.
‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc opens up about ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s death
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals