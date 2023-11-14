Another Day with a Mix of Sun and Clouds, Some Sunshine Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After more cloud cover than I was originally anticipating yesterday, we are once again waking up to some cloud cover across most of the region. However we have seen a bit of a lack of cloud cover in points west. That has resulted in a bit of a split in terms of where our temperatures are currently landing. Areas with more cloud cover have been trending closer to the middle 20s while areas in points west are trending closer to the low teens. One of the main differences between where our temperatures stood at this time yesterday and where they do stand right now is that we do not have the presence of any breezier conditions so it is not feeling any chillier than the teens and twenties.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have a bit of an interesting weather setup this morning with an area of high pressure weakening and sliding further north and east. That is what has allowed for some areas of filtered sunshine this morning. However we also continue to have a weaker system sitting in the western half of New England. Based on current computer models, this will continue to weaken and slide its way further southward and result in more of a mix of sun and clouds today. This will likely be the trend for most of the work week before unsettled weather returns this weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with some sunshine possible this afternoon, cooler air remains in place with highs eventually reaching the middle 30s. Going hour by hour for you, it will likely be a very similar setup to what we had seen back yesterday going back and forth between the cloud cover and the sunshine. Despite what models have been picking up on, I do anticipate the clouds winning out over the sunshine today. However the best chance for seeing the full sunshine will likely be centered towards the lunchtime hours. Another quick increase in cloud cover is likely overnight transitioning us to more of a partly to mostly cloudy state. Because there will be some clearing skies possible before that point, lows will wind up bottoming out below average into the upper teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will have a better chance of reaching near the average high mark tomorrow into the upper 30s and low 40s. That is due to the fact that we will see a greater chance of picking up on some filtered areas of sunshine throughout the daytime.

