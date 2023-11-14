Intervention Aroostook: 10.24.2023

Intervention Aroostook
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, some county youth are becoming influencers in a positive way. Several high schools in the St. John Valley have students participating in a pilot program aimed at training youth to become counselors in educating their peers to steer clear of risky behaviors like tobacco, substance and alcohol use. The program is coordinated through ACAP as part of a two year work education grant. On this week’s Intervention Aroostook, two facilitators of the program talked with Shawn Cunningham about the importance of the project.

