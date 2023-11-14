Medical Monday: Smoking Cessation

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Jennifer Bartlett: " Smoking affects every aspect of healthcare.”

Jennifer Bartlett Registered Nurse and COPD Navigator at Northern Light Health states that smoking is the number one cause of COPD and the number one cause of diseases that can be preventable.

Bartlett: " We here at Northern Light want to partner with you, we want to be able to identify your strengths, we want to help turn your weaknesses into strengths and develop a plan that’s going to be best for you.”

Bartlett knows that quitting smoking is difficult, and it will look different for everyone.

Bartlett: " We are literally asking people to rewire their brains and develop healthier habits for when they are stressed for when they are craving a cigarette.”

Bartlett stresses that getting friends and family involved can help in a person’s success to smoking cessation. While those who are attempting to quit smoking to improve their overall health may have a difficult journey the best advice to prevent the health consequences that come from smoking is to not smoke at all.

Bartlett: " I am asking any young person listening today, please don’t start, That is the most important thing, if you smoke if you vape it will affect your health down the road”.

Northern Light Health will be hosting the Great American Smoke Out this November 16th.

