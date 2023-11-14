New Heating Telethon Guidelines

Helping Hands Telethon 2023
Helping Hands Telethon 2023(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Guidelines have changed to allow more people to access the emergency heating telethon dollars this year. Many people will be facing the choice of heating their home or putting food on their table. To ensure the telethon dollars reach as many people as possible, a change has been made to the qualifications.

Kelly Landeen, the Vice President and General Manager of WAGM, says, “We opened it up to anyone in need. So, if you find yourself in an emergency situation, your oil tanks down to less than a quarter of a tank, you can call ACAP and they will go through a couple of questions with you and help set up for the emergency fuel delivery.”

Sherry Locke, Chief Administrative Officer for ACAP says, “We removed those income barriers. We really want it to be for folks who are in an emergency situation, who have no other resources and are reaching out to ask for help.”

The benefit will be the equivalent to 100 gallons of heating oil. To donate you can visit our website at wagmtv.com or call us on telethon day.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“For all intents and purposes, there will be no change,” says Secretary Bellows, regarding referendum questions 7 & 8
Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his...
Farmer, 92, completes his 70th harvest with four generations of family
Helping Hands Telethon 2023
Helping Hands Telethon to raise money to keep people warm this winter
Fatal fire in Fort Fairfield is still under investigation
The Fort Kent Warriors captured their first Regional Soccer title since 2019.
Fort Kent Warriors excited to play for State Soccer Title

Latest News

Helping Hands Telethon 2023
Helping Hands Telethon to raise money to keep people warm this winter
United Way of Aroostook Telethon Recap
Follow Up Friday - United Way of Aroostook Telethon
United Way of Aroostook 2023 Telethon
United Way of Aroostook Initiatives
United Way of Aroostook 2023 Telethon
United Way of Aroostook Administers the Emergency Food and Shelter Program