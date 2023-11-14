A Quiet Work Week Ahead, with a Mixture of Sunshine and Cloud Cover

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a chilly day across the county thanks to cloud cover lingering, we’ve got a quiet week ahead with more chances for sunshine. We have multiple areas of high pressure that will eventually be in control of our weather. The weaker of the bunch has been in control today, resulting in some sunshine downstate, with cloud cover lingering across the northern half of the state. This area of high pressure lifts north tonight, and allows for a weak low pressure system to pass to the west of us tonight into tomorrow. This will keep cloud cover in place over the next 12 hours, with sunshine eventually returning to the forecast with high pressure taking back over later in the day Tuesday. We’ll continue this pattern of sunshine and cloud cover all week long, before some bigger changes to the forecast are expected going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly cloudy. This didn’t work to our advantage today, since the cloud cover kept temperatures from warming up. However, it will work to our advantage tonight, in keeping temperatures from cooling off even more than they are expected to right now. Low temperatures tonight are still able to cool off back into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots. Northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

While tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, don’t expect cloud cover to last. Sunshine eventually makes an appearance during the day tomorrow, resulting in a nicer afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s for most spots thanks to the sunshine. Northerly winds are still expected to be light tomorrow, not having much of an impact on the forecast. Clear skies tomorrow night will allow temperatures to cool off similar to what we see tonight, with sunshine to start the day Wednesday hopefully helping to warm things up a bit further.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

