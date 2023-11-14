Teanne Ewings’ reaction to finishing second at New England Championship.

HOULTON Maine (WAGM) - The State of Maine led the way in the Girls New England Cross Country Championship in Belfast.

Ruth White continued her success, she won her third straight New England Championship. She finished in a time of 17:12 and Houlton/GHCA Junior Teanne Ewings was just 27 seconds back finishing second.

Teanne Ewings:” Just quite excited to be able to run with all of girls from different states and that was basically where I thought I would finish, so I was happy with that.”

The Junior knows that this was another successful year for her, and she says much of it is because of the support she receives

Ewings:” I am just glad I had my community and my family and coaches and teammates were all there to encourage me and help me get to where I am now.”

Ewings teammate Natalie Johnson also competed and set a new personal best of 19:06 good for 51st place overall.

Ewings:” She ran an incredible race and I really enjoyed getting to run with her.

Ewings is just a junior and with Ruth White and other top female runners graduating the Houlton/GHCA Junior will have all eyes on her next year as she will be one of the favorites to win the States. That will put added pressure on her, but she is keeping it in perspective.

Ewings:” There will be pressure, but I am going to keep trying to improve my time. There is a lot of girls not to far behind me, so I got to keep pushing and improve my times.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.