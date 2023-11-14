UMFK volleyball claims USCAA National Championshp

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Fort kent vollyeball team made history on Saturday winning the team’s first USCAA National Title.They stopped Lyon College 3 sets to1 to win in the championship match.

Tara Kelley:” Very excited history for UMFK. There has been a long history of the volleyball program making it to the National Tournament and not being able to finish it. I am really excited for the girls. They worked hard and I am super excited to bring some of them back and run it back next year.”

The Bengals set a goal in the preseason that they wanted to get back to the Championship and this time to bring the banner back to Fort Kent. The veterans on the squad came back hungry and led by example.

Kelley:” We had specific conversations about how we felt last year. I know some of the returners talked to the newcomers before they committed. They said this is our goal, we want to win a natty this year. We know how it feels to lose in a championship match and we don’t want to feel that again. I think from day one they knew what they wanted. and they went out and got it.”

It was a tough journey for the Bengals at the Championship. Lyon College knocked them off in pool play and after the loss the team tried to re focus knowing they would have to get back to business to capture the title.

Kelley:” They sat down while we were in film and said we can beat this team. We have to show up to play and be a family. We have to have each other’s backs. At the end of the day, they did that on their own.”

