Houlton appoints Chief of Police to position of Interim Town Manager

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Town of Houlton has appointed Chief of Police Timothy Deluca to the position of interim Town Manager as they continue their search for someone to take the permanent position.

“I took on the challenge - we can get it done,” says Chief Deluca, regarding his new position.

Chief Deluca was appointed to the position on Monday, November 6, 2023, and since has been fulfilling the responsibilities of the town manager position. Some of these responsibilities include day-to-day operations, taking on challenges that arise, and attending town meetings.

Chief Deluca says his role as Chief of Police has prepared him to take on these new responsibilities. “There was some difficulty filling the position,” explains Chief Deluca. “The council is working diligently to fill that, and they really needed someone to step in so they approached me, and I agreed to do it on an interim basis until such a time they’re able to get someone in here.”

Chief Deluca continues that he is confident in the staff at the Town of Houlton and at the Houlton Police Department. “They need to have faith in the knowledge and performance of the department heads and all the employees of the town in getting the job done,” Chief Deluca says.

Chris Robinson, the Chair of the Houlton Town Council, voices confidence in Chief Deluca’s ability to take on these responsibilities until the correct candidate is chosen. “The council is working on it and we will try to get it resolved sooner than later,” says Robinson.

Robinson explains that the town is taking care in selecting the right candidate. “We do not want to make a mistake and upset the apple cart, so to speak,” says Robinson. “So, if it’s working right now for a little while longer we’re gonna make it work a little while longer until we get that right person.”

Robinson says that the town has had limited success in their search for a town manager despite receiving a number of resumes. At the town council meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023, Robinson said that the council may explore another “potential direction for searching for candidates”. Details on this “direction” have not yet been made available to the public.

