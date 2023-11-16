$1B worth of knock-offs taken by authorities in New York in largest US counterfeit goods seizure

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have announced the largest U.S. seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton/GHCA Junior Teanne Ewings had a second place finish at the New England Cross Country...
Teanne Ewings’ reaction to finishing second at New England Championship.
Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his...
Farmer, 92, completes his 70th harvest with four generations of family
Former UMPI baseball player Oz Sailors will play in a Women's Baseball Tournament that pays...
Former UMPI Baseball Player Oz Sailors will play in tournament honoring The All American Girls Baseball League of the 1940′s and 50′s
A French fisherman found a message in a bottle at the beach in August. Dated October 1997, the...
5th grader’s message in a bottle found 26 years later across the ocean
The Maine DOT's advisory stakeholder group meets in Caribou to discuss Aroostook County transportation

Latest News

FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers are expected to go on a one-day strike
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
More pandas will be coming to the United States, Chinese president signals
The bears have long been the symbol of the U.S.-China friendship. (Source: POOL/CNN)
Xi Jinping hints that more pandas could be coming to the US
A makeshift memorial for a high school student lines a fence along an alleyway near Rancho High...
Teen beaten to death near high school; 8 teens arrested, 2 sought, police say