Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton/GHCA Junior Teanne Ewings had a second place finish at the New England Cross Country...
Teanne Ewings’ reaction to finishing second at New England Championship.
Craig Worrell, 92, has harvested the land south of Cozad, Nebraska, since the 1940s. He and his...
Farmer, 92, completes his 70th harvest with four generations of family
Former UMPI baseball player Oz Sailors will play in a Women's Baseball Tournament that pays...
Former UMPI Baseball Player Oz Sailors will play in tournament honoring The All American Girls Baseball League of the 1940′s and 50′s
The Maine DOT's advisory stakeholder group meets in Caribou to discuss Aroostook County transportation
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC
FILE - Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at AT-Calyx Peak Companies of Ohio, Monday,...
A cannabis worker died on the job from an asthma attack. It’s the first reported case in US