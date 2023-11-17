County family encourages County folks to donate to help people heat their homes this winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many people are struggling, including many who have never been in a position to need help before, like Melissa Wilcox and her family.

“Our family situation went from having two parents working, having a full time income to one parent working and the other one taking on full time care giving of a sick child. A year ago, our son was diagnosed with cancer and our world fell apart. And the biggest way, aside from sickness, was financially. Financially we found ourselves struggling in every capacity and especially with heating. ACAP came in with the LIHEAP program and we had an emergency delivery at one point that was needed. It’s a glimmer of help to those who completely feel hopeless in certain situations. I felt completely hopeless and helpless and it was a huge relief, not just financially, but also mentally and emotionally knowing that there was assistance to help with this and because a lot of people are in the same boat right now and just don’t know it and a lot of people don’t speak up about it. And we’ve got to help each other, that’s what community is about.”

