Presque Isle Walmart Store Evacuated After Report of Alleged Bomb Threat

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo of police lights.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Walmart store in Presque Isle was evacuated and put on lockdown late Sunday afternoon after reports a bomb threat were circulated. The Presque Isle Police Department reports at 4 PM, the Houlton RCC received a 911 call reporting a bomb threat at the Presque Isle Walmart. PIPD contacted the Walmart store to inform them of the threat and immediately started evacuations of all store customers and employees. Maine Department of Public Safety, Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, confirmed the Maine State Police are assisting the PIPD and are sending one of their bomb team members. The bomb team were contacted and immediately dispatched enroute to that location. The police department added all surrounding businesses were evacuated. In a formal statement, PIPD says there is no known threat to the public at this time since Walmart and all surrounding businesses have been evacuated. They concluded the statement by saying to preserve the integrity of the investigation they’re going to decline to provide any further details at this time...Newssource 8 is continuing to follow this story...

