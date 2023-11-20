A Quiet Start to Holiday Week, Unsettled Weather Returns Mid Week

Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. After some snow showers late yesterday evening, skies have slowly begun to clear out leading us to more filtered areas of sunshine to start off. That has resulted also in more of a cooler start this morning with temperatures into the middle 20s and with a return to some breezier conditions, it is feeling more like the mid teens. You will want to make sure you bundle up heading out for your commute and for the bus stop.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

With high pressure advancing closer to the region, it will result in more of a quiet start to the work week. We are watching a more organized system bringing a wall of shower activity to the plains and the Midwest. As it tracks its way towards the east, it will likely create some impacts in terms of your holiday travel plans. This is something we will have to keep a close eye on as cooler air remains in place. It’s likely this will be mainly a snow event with some mixing on the backside.

Travel Forecast
Travel Forecast(WAGM)

Even with the sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Going hour by hour for you, a few clouds continue to pass through the region throughout the morning resulting in more filtered areas of sunshine. The best chance for seeing more of the sunshine build into the region will likely be centered towards the afternoon and just before the sun sets. Because clearing skies remain the trend overnight, it will impact our overnight lows. With the lack of cloud cover lows will bottom out below average into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Even with the sunshine continuing tomorrow, cooler air in place will result in temperatures once again hovering near the freezing mark. The main difference between what we can expect today and how things will play out tomorrow, is that we will let go of the breezier conditions. If you can center your travel plans towards today and tomorrow that will be the best case scenario with the lack of precipitation.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to the week!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Suspect In Police Custody After Alleged Bomb Scare at Presque Isle Walmart
Paintings by Sue Hay
A Caribou Christmas Market
5 Junior Basketball Officials are working middle school basketball games this winter.
Junior Officials in the County working Middle School Basketball Games
One of Three Beautiful Money Trees
Festival of Baskets (And Money Trees)
Christine Sams says her dog, Lexi, detected she had skin cancer almost 10 years ago, but now,...
Dog that helped owner detect cancer now faces inoperable tumor

Latest News

Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 11-20-23 am
Saturday's High Temperatures
Rain to Snow Showers Expected Early Saturday, Resulting in Slippery Travel; More Snow Showers Sunday Could Create Additional Slippery Surfaces
Rob's Friday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 11-17-23 PM
Key Takeaways this Weekend
Keeping a Close Eye on this Evening as Rain Returns