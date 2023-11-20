Van Buren High School Hall of Fame Inductees are announced

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - Press Release: Van Buren High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024

The Van Buren High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the Class of 2024 for induction into its school’s Hall of Fame. The inductees span five decades of graduating classes. The induction ceremony is set for August 10 of 2024. The class is composed of four women and four men, including two outstanding coaches. The Hall of Fame will also recognize the 1973 varsity boys soccer team, as they were winners of the school’s first ever regional championship, capturing the Eastern Maine Class B title that year. Also up for recognition as a Crusader Contributor is Cecile Bouchard. The inductees are:

Glen Chasse - Class of 1977, 1st team All-Aroostook selection in soccer and basketball during his Junior and Senior years and team MVP in both sports multiple seasons.

Beth Cormier - Class of 1981, 3 time All-Aroostook in basketball, state championship softball pitcher, and played tennis, softball, and basketball at D1 University of Maine at Orono.

Megan Lajoie - Class of 2007, All-Aroostook in soccer, basketball, and softball multiple seasons, and set scoring records in soccer at Husson, where she also served as team captain her senior year.

Leah Levasseur - Class of 1981, tennis standout being top ranked player in Aroostook County her junior and senior years, as well as top 12 in Maine as a junior and senior. She has served as the varsity girls and boys tennis coach at Van Buren for 30 years, where her teams have won 4 regional championships.

Nathan Marquis - Class of 1999, school’s 3rd all time leading scorer in basketball with 1472 points, All-Aroostook and team MVP in soccer, basketball, and baseball multiple seasons.

Lori Morrow - Class of 1996, 2nd all time scorer in girls basketball with 1319 points, All Aroostook and team MVP in soccer, basketball, and softball, UMPI Athletic Hall of Fame.

John Parent - Class of 1966, coached over 50 years at the elementary, middle school, junior varsity, and varsity levels for basketball, baseball, and softball, as well as volunteer varsity basketball assistant for over 10 years.

Mark Rossignol - Class of 1980, 3 sport standout, where he was All-Aroostook in soccer, basketball, and baseball multiple seasons, earning team MVP honors in all three during his Junior and Senior years; named first team all state in soccer and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete in 1980.

