20 people apprehended after crossing the border illegally in Hodgdon

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - Early Tuesday morning, 4 vehicles, containing 20 foreign nationals, illegally crossed the border in Hodgdon, Maine, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Houlton Sector Facebook page. They were quickly apprehended by the Border Patrol Agents of Houlton Sector. The Facebook post went on to say, there has been a significant increase in cross-border activity in recent months. They ask people to remain vigilant and continue to report all suspicious activity to Houlton Sector HQ by calling 207-532-6521 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.