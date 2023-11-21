20 people apprehended after crossing the border illegally in Hodgdon

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - Early Tuesday morning, 4 vehicles, containing 20 foreign nationals, illegally crossed the border in Hodgdon, Maine, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Houlton Sector Facebook page. They were quickly apprehended by the Border Patrol Agents of Houlton Sector. The Facebook post went on to say, there has been a significant increase in cross-border activity in recent months. They ask people to remain vigilant and continue to report all suspicious activity to Houlton Sector HQ by calling 207-532-6521 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Suspect In Police Custody After Alleged Bomb Scare at Presque Isle Walmart
Former Walmart employee is facing five charges related to Presque Isle bomb scare
upshaw
Former Walmart Worker is Facing Several Charges Related to Presque Isle Bomb Scare
Van Buren Hall of Fame will induct new members in 2024.
Van Buren High School Hall of Fame Inductees are announced
Paintings by Sue Hay
A Caribou Christmas Market

Latest News

Follow Up Friday: the evolution of WAGM telethons
WAGM Helping Hands Telethon
Follow Up Friday Telethons, 11.17.23
upshaw
Former Walmart Worker is Facing Several Charges Related to Presque Isle Bomb Scare
Former Walmart employee is facing five charges related to Presque Isle bomb scare