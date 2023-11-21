Holiday Travel is Impacted Tomorrow, with Heavy Snow Possible at Times over Southern Aroostook

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Tuesday. I wish I had better news for travel going into one of the busiest travel days of the season tomorrow, but it’s looking like snow could delay many people’s plans. The area of low pressure providing the snow shower activity continues to sit to the south of the region. This is expected to try to work north tomorrow without much luck, before eventually pushing to the east of the state tomorrow night into Thursday. While the center of low pressure doesn’t look to pass over the state, the main batch of precipitation will pass over the state, bringing with it downpours over southern parts of the state, with heavy snow expected for a good portion of central Maine. Snow showers are still possible Thursday with the passage of a cold front. That cold front looks to bring chilly air into the forecast for the end of the work week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The rest of tonight is quiet with cloud cover expected to increase across the county. Temperatures are chilly right now, sitting in the lower to mid 20s, and are only expected to warm up ahead of the precip we see going into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be set around midnight, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark for most by sunrise tomorrow morning. Southeasterly winds could be breezy at times, helping to bring in warmer air.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern half of the county. This will begin during the mid-morning hours tomorrow, and last into tomorrow evening. The primary concern with the snowfall will be slippery travel especially the evening commute and any travel plans people may have for the holiday. Bridges and overpasses will be some of the more slick prone areas, with reduced visibility also expected periodically throughout the day.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the timing of the snowfall entering the region, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Snowfall totals with this system range from a few inches over northern parts of the county, to over half a foot possible over southern areas. Cold air remains in place for much of the day tomorrow, only helping snow to accumulate. That combined with the cold air in place tonight means snow likely won’t have trouble sticking to surfaces first thing tomorrow morning.

Snowfall Potential (Through Wednesday Evening) (WAGM-TV)

Details on tomorrow’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there tomorrow!

