Traffic to cross new Madawaska bridge by mid-March

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The Land Port of Entry project is scheduled for substantial completion by mid-January 2024 with traffic able to cross by mid-March.

“After years of planning and coordination, we are nearing completion of this complex project,” says Region 1 Public Buildings Service Commissioner Glenn C. Rotondo in a press release from the U.S. General Services Administration. “Through multiple iterations in planning, changing requirements and supply chain issues caused by a worldwide pandemic, GSA worked diligently to deliver the residents of Madawaska and Edmundston, and the entire region, a long-term, safe and efficient flow of current and projected traffic volumes, including the movement of goods and people between Edmundston, New Brunswick, and Madawaska, Maine.”

The bridge was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2024, but it has been delayed by a couple months. “Delays were experienced consistent with the general construction industry and out of federal government control,” GSA said in a statement to WAGM.

When the bridge is first opened to traffic in March it will have a few restrictions, including a 5-ton weight limit. “The new bridge will initially open with lane restrictions as the bridge contractor prepares for demolition of the existing abutment on the Canadian side,” says a spokesperson from the GSA. Because the CBSA LPOE inbound lane will be straightened and widened approximately 4 to 6 weeks after the bridge’s opening, the weight restriction is expected to be removed by early May.

Bruce Van Note, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, says the new bridge is one of the biggest projects in the Maine DOT’s Work Plan. “This international crossing is an integral part of our transportation system that serves Aroostook County and the entire state,” Van Note says.

The project was started in the early 2000s by the U.S. General Services Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Because the previous Madawaska-Edmundston bridge was nearly 100-years-old, there was no room for expansion and it did not meet the changing mission and operational needs of CBP.

