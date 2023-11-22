11 AM Snow Update

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Snow showers have continued to fill into the region with the heaviest of snow being centered towards areas in southern Aroostook as expected. If you do have to travel you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways. Winter weather advisories remain in place through this evening.

Visibility (WAGM)

Because we have been dealing with some breezier conditions across the region it has been limiting visibility. This is as a result of blowing snow onto the roadways. Looking at where we stand now, quite a few spots have in fact dropped below that one mile marker. This includes places like Presque Isle, Caribou, and Houlton are between a quarter and a half mile.

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening, some spots will likely encounter some drier slots with the exception of southern Aroostook where we will likely be dealing with some moderate to heavier bands. While a lot of the snow shower activity looks to wrap up in time for the evening commute, that does not mean we will no longer be dealing with slick spots. One of the things we will have to keep an eye on for you is the possibility for some localized mixing. However, given the fact that most of the region will be dealing with temperatures staying right around the freezing mark, I’m not expecting this line to make much progress in terms of lifting northward. I can’t rule out the possibility for some showers on the backside of this system mainly early on tomorrow morning. Cloud cover does look to stick around for your Thanksgiving plans.

Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Taking you through what we can expect in terms of wind gusts, the breeziest of conditions are likely more towards the lunchtime hours. By then we can expect gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Slowly but surely speeds will calm down and get closer to the mid to upper teens. It’s not until the overnight hours when we will start to make improvements.

