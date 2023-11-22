Agencies host Medicare enrollment clinics to help seniors choose the best health plan

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Medicare enrollment is in full swing. For the last month, agencies across the county have offered support to seniors who need to enroll or who may be looking to change their health plan.

The Medicare enrollment period is open from October 15 to December 7. This is the only period during the year when most people can make changes to their health plans.

The Aroostook Agency on Aging has offered 20 clinics so far this year across the County, from Fort Kent to Island Falls. At these clinics, people can speak with a Medicare coordinator to ask questions and decide what plan is best for them.

Jeannie Fox, a Medicare Coordinator for Aroostook Agency on Aging, says these clinics are important in educating seniors on their options. “The benefit is making sure our seniors are well informed,” Fox says. “[the enrollment process] definitely is very overwhelming, there are multiple plans, multiple mailings sent out from national insurance agencies.”

Fox says one of the most common questions this year is why prescription costs have gone up, and if there are ways to minimize the cost to the patient. To address these questions, coordinators go over plan comparisons with the customers. “We’ll take three plans and compare them and review with the customer the best option for them,” Fox says.

These clinics are not just aimed at people who need to change their plans due to health concerns. “It’s wise to come in every year and just do a review,” Fox explains. “Oftentimes seniors will say, ‘Well I’m happy with the plan that I have,’ but we’ll sit down and take a look at it and we’re able to find a better plan for them and they’re all for saving the money.”

These clinics have helped more than 160 residents in Aroostook County so far this year, and there are still a few clinics left before the December 7 deadline for those who still need help.

