Fort Kent will host Regional Wrestling Championship for first time in over 3 decades

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Class B Northern Regional Wrestling Championships will be held in the County in February.

Fort Kent will be hosting over 200 wrestlers from around Central and Eastern Maine in on February 10th. This is the first time in over 30 years that a Regional or State Wrestling Championship is being held in the St John Valley.

(Mike Bisson):” We use High School Facilities around the region and that is big region. Fort Kent to Mt View in Thorndike and over to Dexter and Guilford. It’s a huge region and we have rotated that around. Fort Kent put in this year and said we will host it at the University would you see if the Committee would approve that.”

(Josh Nichols):” Our coach and our team are extremely excited to have this opportunity. We appreciate the MPA and Mike Bisson for giving us the opportunity.”

Bisson said the committee gave unanimous support to Fort Kent hosting. He said the wrestling community knows how much the County teams have to travel to compete each and ever year.

Bisson:” The commitment that the Fort Kent kids and that community have made over the years and the amount of travel they do. They deserve a shot to host once in a while. We were in Caribou four or five years ago. We are going to do a North South. Mattanawcook and Penobscot Valley hosted the last couple of years. They deserve a shot. They win those sportsmanship awards and are very committed to wrestling and deserve an opportunity to host on weekend at least during the year.”

Nichols:” It’s going to be nice for the community and for the team. I hope all the other teams that are coming up this way will get a chance to enjoy this neck of the woods and this area of the state they don’t normally travel to.”

Fort Kent was a powerhouse for decades in the sport of wrestling. The program is beginning to rebound again, and Nichols feels that hosting an event like this may get some youngsters excited about taking up the sport

Nichols:” Showing the numerous wrestling the ability around the state will entice some younger students to join the program. The more kids we can get involved. The better it is for everybody. Looking at the youth and our rec program, Jason Nadeau does a great job with the younger kids and the elementary program getting them ready. This is just another opportunity for them.”

