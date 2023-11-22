MSAD 1 superintendent explains how the district is improving student safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - School safety, including on buses, has been a topic of discussion lately in Aroostook County.

On Tuesday, November 21, MSAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw issued a letter to the district community outlying some changes that will be happening to improve student safety, specifically on school buses. “We’re constantly trying to evolve and adapt our practices to keep our kids safe because that’s our most important job,” Greenlaw told WAGM.

Greenlaw began the community be letter by addressing some concerns that have been raised by parents and staff. “Over the past few weeks, concerns have been raised by parents, bus drivers, and school staff about unsafe behavior, bullying, and overcrowding on our school buses. I understand that these incidents have caused concern among parents, students, and staff,” Greenlaw wrote. “MSAD #1 is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for all students, both in the classroom and on the bus.”

In terms of bus safety, Greenlaw says all school buses currently have cameras and microphones on them to monitor the students. The district also has two Educational Technicians that serve as bus monitors, and Greenlaw says they will be adding two more starting Monday, November 27.

“Really what it is is just to support the driver because it’s really hard to manage the behavior behind you while you’re driving the bus down the road,” Greenlaw explained to WAGM. “We’ve identified . . . two additional buses where we’ve had more discipline referrals from our drivers to our schools, and we’re going to put monitors in place to help with that.”

Additionally, Greenlaw says overcrowding on the buses is a district-wide concern. “We’ve also reviewed the numbers of students that are riding on each bus, we have probably three or four runs that are fairly significant in terms of size, and we changed some things around to try to lower that number as well,” the superintendent says.

Finally, the district plans to enforce age separation on the buses with the help of the drivers and bus monitors. Greenlaw says this will allow staff to further enforce safety protocols.

“So we always want our kindergarten students and our pre-k students in the first couple of rows on the bus,” Greenlaw says. “We feel like it’s just appropriate developmentally for students to be sitting with and around students their own ages . . . and that’s something that’s been a common expectation in our district but something that we’ve spent a lot of time communicating and making sure that that’s going to be the expectation for all buses moving forward.”

Greenlaw says the district’s priority is the safety of the students, and that they plan to take “swift and appropriate action” to address community concerns.

