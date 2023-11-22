Snow Throughout the Day Will Likely Impact Travel Conditions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday Morning Everyone. We’ve seen quite the change in conditions within even the course of the past hour or so. Snow showers have already expanded across the county creating some slick travel conditions. If you do have to be out on the roads today, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time. Points west have now encountered a dry slot, but that will not last for long. We do have winter weather advisories in place through late this evening. It’s worth mentioning that this expires at different times depending on where you are given the expected track of the heavier bands of snow and the placement of this system.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main center of low pressure associated with the snow sits well to our south and that’s why southern Aroostook is expected to be the overachiever with this. All of the showers are ahead of the system. Here locally we are on the cooler side of this front making this a mainly snowfall event. Once this clears out by tomorrow we will have a better chance for seeing more of the sunshine.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the low 30s. This becomes especially important in terms of any accumulated snowfall as it will have more of a heavy and wet consistency to it resulting a tough time to clear off the sidewalks and the roads. Going hour by hour for you, there will be points in time in which we do encounter some dry slots. However that will not be the case for areas like southern Aroostook where we pick up on some more moderate to heavy bands of snow. Things start to fall apart once we get past the lunchtime hours, but snow showers are still likely. One thing we will have to keep our eye on for you is the possibility for some localized mixing. Based on the fact that temperatures aren’t really expected to make it past the freezing mark, I don’t expect that line to make it much farther north than Northern Washington county. In fact we won’t see temperatures fall back by much. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s.

As for expected snowfall amounts, the highest of totals will be centered towards areas in southern Aroostook can expect between 6 and 8 inches. It is a tight gradient between the highest of totals and the lowest of totals. Points west will be closer to the 3 to 4 inch range. This will not all fall at once as it will be more of a gradual accumulation.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

With the exception of a few lingering showers on the backside of this system, we dry things out tomorrow. However, cloud cover will likely linger and slick spots are also possible initially. Highs will top out above the freezing mark, but I don’t expect any of the snow to melt given we won’t have much of a chance of viewing the sunshine.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

