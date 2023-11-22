Staying Safe on Winter Roads

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The winter season also means changing road conditions. This can mean an increase in accidents and close calls driving. Officers around the county tell us what we need to know to stay safe.

Deputy Chief of Presque Isle, Chris Hayes says, “Usually our crash totals go up about 25 percent throughout the winter. So we ask people to just be careful on the streets. Route 10 is probably the most notorious for whiteouts, also the Caribou Road. So we really ask people if there is whiteout conditions, if possible, if they can stay home. Absolutely, If they have to get to work just really slow down and be as careful as possible. "

The police chief of Madawaska, Jamie Pelletier says, “Be cautious and slow down. Don’t drive faster than the road conditions allow you to.”

Caribou Officer, Kevin St. Peter says, “Be prepared, if you’re traveling even to work or a great distance make sure your vehicle has plenty of gas. Make sure you have safety equipment with you such as a blanket a small shovel, flares, and such.”

All agree that driving defensively and slowing down are the best ways to stay safe on winter roads.

