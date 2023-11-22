Weather Models Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Sometimes during our weather forecasts, we like to show you two different computer model runs, the GFS and the European model. But what is the difference between the two? Well starting things off with the GFS. That stands for the global forecasting system. Now that is operated by NOAA and it outputs four different model runs each and every day and it has the ability to make predictions up to sixteen days in advance. So what is the main difference between this model and the European model?

Well the European model also known as the ECMWF stands for the European Center for the European Center for Medium- Range Weather Forecasts. Now, historically speaking, this model has in fact performed better than the GFS model due to the fact that it has more computer power creating the ability for higher resolution forecasts.

Now speaking of high-resolution forecasts, we also have what are known as high resolution models. These give us a better idea of what we can expect, allowing us to dive deeper into different aspects of the forecast and gives you a more refined view. So, this is especially helpful in situations during the summertime when we have thunderstorm development helping us a get a better idea of what we can expect in terms of the threat for heavy rain. Even some damaging wind gusts or hail. But not only is it helpful in the summertime, it’s also helpful in the winter time determining your precipitation types. So, for example, what defines snow versus sleet or freezing rain. So, the next time we do have a system approaching and we show you two different computer models, it is in fact because there is a difference between the two.

