PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Winter may not officially be here yet, but snow is. Plows are out taking care of the snow we’ve received so far today. We spoke to police chiefs and officers in the county to find out what vehicle owners should keep in mind as we prepare for more snow to fly.

Police Chief in Madawaska, Jamie Pelletier says, “No Vehicle is allowed to park on any street in town and that’s for the purpose of the road crews coming out at night and properly cleaning the roads.”

When snow arrives, so do parking bans, as plows work to move the snow to keep roadways clear. With the winter parking ban comes a risk of parking tickets or the vehicle getting towed at the owner’s expense. Towns and cities in the County handle the bans a little differently. In Caribou the ban is between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. from November 1 to May 1. In Presque Isle, the ban starts in October to May between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. In Madawaska, the ban is from November 15 to April 15 from 1 am to 6 am.

Caribou Officer, Kevin St. Peter says, “Everybody’s got to pay attention and attempt to accommodate the plows. This is especially important during the winter months up until May first, so it gives the plow crew a chance to clean the streets up.”

St. Peter says in caribou folks often will overnight park in the mall parking lot. In Presque Isle, Deputy Chief Chris Hayes says the best places to park overnight are the city parking lots.

Hayes says, “The best city parking lot to park at is the Pavilion Parking lot next to Riverside Drive. They can clean the streets from top to bottom and then once every couple of weeks or so they’ll clean that parking lot so we will ask people to move their cars again, but it just makes the job easier.”

While on the road folks are also reminded to drive defensively and pay attention to the plows.

St. Peter says, “And the best thing to do is if they meet a plow truck if they have the opportunity to pull towards the right just a little bit. A lot of times the plow will be on that yellow line or in the center of a roadway. So, they just allow room for those plows.”

For folks who have their own personal plows, Pelletier reminds them that you are legally allowed to have a light on your plow.

Pelletier says, “The law does accommodate that a person can use a yellow beacon or flashing light on their vehicle if they’re entering a public way such as pulling out of a driveway and then pulling back in.”

To find out more about parking bans, laws, or regulations you can call your local police department.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.